CLAIM

A South African woman gave birth to puppies after having sex with the family dog.

False

RATING

False

ORIGIN

Several web sites known for purveying fake news posted articles in 2016 and 2017 alleging that a South African woman named Samantha Kedder had given birth to German Shepherd puppies after regularly having sex with the family dog.

Now8News.com claimed in April 2017:

Doctors at a Western Cape private hospital were surprised to see Kedder go into labor, as she didn’t know she was pregnant. “It was even more of a shock when three tiny puppies came out instead of a baby,” said Dr. Brown of the Medical Center where Kedder gave birth to her ‘puppies’. “To be honest, we didn’t know this was possible. It’s both a marvel of modern medicine and extremely disturbing at the same time.” Kedder admits that while she was recently living at home, she would often have sex with the family dog, Jonsey, because she couldn’t find a date.

Much of the above article was copied from a February 2016 report on EmpireNews.net:

Samantha Kedder, 24, has reportedly given birth to a litter of German Shepherd puppies after being hospitalized with severe stomach pains. Doctors were surprised to see Kedder go into labor, as she didn’t know she was pregnant. “It was even more of a shock when three tiny puppies came out instead of a baby,” said Dr. Emmett Brown of Provo Medical Center. “To be honest, we didn’t know this was possible. It’s both a marvel of modern medicine and extremely disturbing at the same time.” Kedder admits that while she was recently living at home, she would often have sex with the family dog, Jonsey, because she couldn’t find a date.

Empire News carries a disclaimer stating that their content is satirical and “for entertainment purposes only.” Now8News makes no such admission, but given that their story appears to have been copied wholesale from Empire News with only a few minor changes, we needn’t trouble ourselves as to its authenticity.

The Now8News version also includes an alleged photo of one of the half-human puppies which may appear familiar to regular Snopes.com readers:

As we noted in a previous article debunking the spurious claim that the photo depicts a “goat-human hybrid baby” born in Alabama, the photo originated in news stories out of Malaysia reporting the birth of a goat with human-like features in April 2016. After a few weeks of salacious speculation about the possibility that the creature was the product of sexual intercourse between an animal and a human being, tests proved that it bore no human DNA.