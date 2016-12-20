snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Science
  4. Will Tonight Be the Darkest Night in 500 Years?

Eclipsing the Truth

A 2010 article about the imminent occurrence of the "darkest night in 500 years" and a lunar eclipse circulated as new in 2014 and again in 2016.

Kim LaCapria
Dec 20, 2016

Claim: The "darkest night in 500 years" will take place on 20 December 2016 due to a lunar eclipse.

false

Example: [Collected via Facebook, December 2016]

Been seeing an article from 2010 all over my Dacebook feed today. People are mistakenly claiming a lunar eclipse will occur tonight. The next eclipse is Feb 11, 2017.

Origin:On 20 December 2016, Facebook users began sharing a link to an io9 article reporting that "tonight" would be the "darkest night in 500 years":

Thanks to a lunar eclipse on the longest night of the year, tonight we'll be experiencing the longest, darkest night in a very long time. It's been nearly 500 years since the last solstice lunar eclipse ... Over at Sky and Telescope, you can get the real story on what the five possible stages of the eclipse are.

We've frequently observed at snopes.com that rumors about celestial happenings tend to be continually recycled long after they're outdated but still spread far and fast, regardless of their accuracy:

darkest night 500 years

Some news outlets even picked up on the claim and reported it as current in December 2016. As it happens, the io9 article was accurate ... but that was the case back in 2010, not today:

Tonight_will_be_the_darkest_night_of_the_past_500_years

The evening of 20 December 2016 won't be the "darkest night in 500 years," nor will it coincide with a lunar eclipse, as the next occurrence of the latter phenomenon won't take place until February 2017.

Originally published: 20 December 2016

sources:

Newitz, Annalee.   "Tonight Will Be the Darkest Night of the Past 500 Years."
    io9.   20 December 2010.



Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria is a New York-based content manager and longtime snopes.com message board participant. Although she was investigated and found to be "probably false" by snopes.com in early 2002, Kim later began writing for the site due to an executive order unilaterally passed by President Obama during a secret, late-night session (without the approval of Congress). Click like and share if you think this is an egregious example of legislative overreach.

Fact Check

Condom Challenge Death

A teenager did not die while filming a "condom challenge" video.
News

VIDEO: Family Dollar Store Manager Ejects a Woman in a Niqab

A Family Dollar customer captured a controversial moment when ...
Fact Check

11 States Agree to Implement and Enforce Truck Curfew

The U.S Department of Transportation is not working with ...
Fact Check

The President Without a Country

Pat Boone criticizes President Obama for not sufficiently ...
News

More Than 70 Killed After Soccer Team's Plane Crashes In Colombia

Only three members of the Brazilian team Chapecoense survived ...
Fact Check

Vladimir Putin Did Not Endorse Bernie Sanders

An old fake news item claiming Vladimir Putin endorsed Bernie ...
Snopes