Claim: Melania Trump's biography on the White House web site promotes her jewelry line.

WHAT'S TRUE: Melania Trump's bio page on WhiteHouse.gov makes note of her QVC jewelry line.

WHAT'S FALSE: QVC no longer has an active relationship with the brand.

Origin:New First Lady Melania Trump's biography on the official White House website highlights not just her early life, but her business ventures. More specifically, the page makes note of a jewelry line she promoted via the QVC shopping network:

Melania is also a successful entrepreneur. In April 2010, Melania Trump launched her own jewelry collection, "Melania™ Timepieces & Jewelry”, on QVC.

However, a search for the collection on the network's website produces no results.

A network spokesperson confirmed to the Washington Post that the line has been discontinued:

At QVC, we pride ourselves on curating an ever-changing mix of products from thousands of brands for our customers to discover. As part of this, QVC has offered items from Melania Trump’s brand. At this time, QVC does not have an active relationship with the brand.

A government watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, filed a complaint on 20 January 2017 accusing Melania Trump's husband, President Donald Trump, of violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution by refusing to sever ties with his business holdings prior to taking office.