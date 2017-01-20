Claim: Donald Trump removed the terms "LGBT" and "climate change" from the White House web site.

WHAT'S TRUE: The terms "LGBT" and "climate change" were absent from WhiteHouse.gov immediately after Inauguration Day 2017.

WHAT'S FALSE: The majority of content on WhiteHouse.gov was transferred to ObamaWhiteHouse.gov on Inauguration Day, and the terms "LGBT" and "climate change" were not specifically removed by Donald Trump.

Origin:As Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on 20 January 2017, many people noticed some considerable changes to the official White House web site at WhiteHouse.gov web site, such as the seeming removal of the terms "LGBT" and "climate change":

It is true that searching for these terms immediately after the inauguration returned no related results:

However, it's inaccurate to say that these terms were specifically scrubbed from the site by Donald Trump. On 17 January 2017, WhiteHouse.gov issued an announcement explaining the digital transition that would take place on Inauguration Day. For instance, all of the messages posted by Barack Obama under the @POTUS handle on Twitter were transferred to a new @POTUS44 account, giving Donald Trump the opportunity to take over the previous presidential Twitter account @POTUS.

In the same way, the content related to the Obama administration on WhiteHouse.gov was migrated to a new web site, ObamaWhiteHouse.Archives.gov:

Where you can access archival Obama White House content After January 20, 2017, materials will continue to be accessible on the platforms where they were created, allowing the public continued access to the content posted over the past eight years. WhiteHouse.gov becomes ObamaWhiteHouse.gov The Obama White House website — which includes press articles, blog posts, videos, and photos — will be available at ObamaWhiteHouse.gov, a site maintained by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) beginning on January 20, 2017. If you are looking for a post or page on the Obama administration’s WhiteHouse.gov from 2009 through 2017, you can find it by changing the URL to ObamaWhiteHouse.gov. For example, after the transition, this blog post will be available at ObamaWhiteHouse.gov/obama-administration-digital-transition-moving-forward.

Content regarding the terms "LGBT" and "climate change" are still readily available on ObamaWhiteHouse.gov.

As of this writing, Whitehouse.gov is sparsely populated. Its blog currently hosts one post (about the inaugural address), while pages for Press Briefings, Statements, Nominations, and Presidential Actions are all blank:

In short, the previous content of WhiteHouse.gov was transferred to ObamaWhiteHouse.gov on Inauguration Day, while President Trump's team is in the process of repopulating WhiteHouse.gov with content specific to his administration.