The image depicts a leaked "White House catering" sheet requiring Mountain Dew, Hungry Man dinners, and framed Electoral College maps.

President Trump’s widely covered May 2017 visit to Saudi Arabia prompted extensive news, reactions, and memes. Among the latter was a purported “White House catering” list which received a lot of attention on social media platforms:

The list appeared to be a scanned or photocopied list:

[The White House Logo]
Hotel & Catering Requirements
Middle East Presidential Visit – May 2017

Presidential Suite A

10- 2 Liter Mountain Dew Half Chilled
10- 2 Liter Coca Cola Half Chilled
5 Buckets Ice
6- Boxes Double Stuffed Oreos (Unwrapped Stack In Rows Of 8)
6- Boxes Keebler EL Fudge Cookies
3- Microwave Ovens (Do Not Plug In Microwaves; We Will Do This)
1- Box Assorted Airheads Candy
2- Cartons KFC Paper Napkins (Must Be KFC Napkins)
1- Tray Kraft American Cheese Singles (Unwrapped)
4- 4 Packs Red Bull
24- Hardboiled Eggs (Pealed)
13- Krispy Kreme Glazed Donuts
3- Rosewood Shoehorns
3- Gallons Buttermilk
5- Maps 2016 Electoral College Victory Framed & Hung Throughout Suite
9 Lbs Bacon (Uncooked)
28- Raw Eggs
2 Lbs Chorizo
12 Loaves Sliced White Bread
6 Sticks Butter
8 Hungry Man Fried Chicken Dinners (Frozen)
3- Sara Lee Cherry Pies
5- Sara Lee Apple Pies
4- Tubs Cool Whip
2 -Xxxl Silk Robes
3- 80 Plasma Tv’s (Sony)
PLEASE IRON SHEETS

MEMO 45-BR313 (Cont’d)

The meme was originally posted by @RogueSNRadvisor, a Twitter account that we have been unable to verify:

However, other tweets from the account appear to have been written in jest:

The list does not appear to be authentic, but we asked the State Department and White House to clarify either way. The State Department directed our queries to the White House, and the White House did not respond. 