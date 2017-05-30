CLAIM

The image depicts a leaked "White House catering" sheet requiring Mountain Dew, Hungry Man dinners, and framed Electoral College maps.

ORIGIN

President Trump’s widely covered May 2017 visit to Saudi Arabia prompted extensive news, reactions, and memes. Among the latter was a purported “White House catering” list which received a lot of attention on social media platforms:

The catering requirements for #TrumpInIsrael seem kinda OCD: 6 boxes of Double Stuffed @Oreo cookies—unwrapped & stacked in rows of 8… pic.twitter.com/tBTQVluc09 — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) May 22, 2017

The list appeared to be a scanned or photocopied list:

[The White House Logo]

Hotel & Catering Requirements

Middle East Presidential Visit – May 2017 Presidential Suite A 10- 2 Liter Mountain Dew Half Chilled

10- 2 Liter Coca Cola Half Chilled

5 Buckets Ice

6- Boxes Double Stuffed Oreos (Unwrapped Stack In Rows Of 8)

6- Boxes Keebler EL Fudge Cookies

3- Microwave Ovens (Do Not Plug In Microwaves; We Will Do This)

1- Box Assorted Airheads Candy

2- Cartons KFC Paper Napkins (Must Be KFC Napkins)

1- Tray Kraft American Cheese Singles (Unwrapped)

4- 4 Packs Red Bull

24- Hardboiled Eggs (Pealed)

13- Krispy Kreme Glazed Donuts

3- Rosewood Shoehorns

3- Gallons Buttermilk

5- Maps 2016 Electoral College Victory Framed & Hung Throughout Suite

9 Lbs Bacon (Uncooked)

28- Raw Eggs

2 Lbs Chorizo

12 Loaves Sliced White Bread

6 Sticks Butter

8 Hungry Man Fried Chicken Dinners (Frozen)

3- Sara Lee Cherry Pies

5- Sara Lee Apple Pies

4- Tubs Cool Whip

2 -Xxxl Silk Robes

3- 80 Plasma Tv’s (Sony)

PLEASE IRON SHEETS MEMO 45-BR313 (Cont’d)

The meme was originally posted by @RogueSNRadvisor, a Twitter account that we have been unable to verify:

Pres has a lot of demands for his Middle East trip. pic.twitter.com/EcRfcQ4Y7W — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) May 19, 2017

However, other tweets from the account appear to have been written in jest:

Pres told Bibi that Israel is “very similar to the US” because they “have their own Mexico right next door.” — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) May 22, 2017

Staff loading cases of frozen pizzas aboard AF1. Pres “unwilling” to eat “foreign food” on Middle East trip. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) May 19, 2017

“No President has been treated as unfairly as me… and by unfairly I mean, with complete accuracy.” — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) May 17, 2017

The list does not appear to be authentic, but we asked the State Department and White House to clarify either way. The State Department directed our queries to the White House, and the White House did not respond.