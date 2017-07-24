CLAIM

A photograph shows a large whale swimming through a canal in Venice.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

Venice, Italy, a city built on more than 100 little islands, is famed for its canals and bridges. A set of photographs purportedly showing large whales swimming through those canals are frequently circulated on social media:

All three of these images were created by Robert Jahns (Instagram user Nois 7) who has garnered a large following for his photo manipulations. (We previously covered his doctored image that appeared showed a massive waterslide in Dubai.)

Although Jahns first shared these images with simple captions such as “whale in Venice,” his later posts acknowledged that they were “artworks.”

Jahns told CityLab in 2014: