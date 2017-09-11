CLAIM

An animated GIF shows a wind-blown stop sign hitting a weather reporter.

An old animated GIF purportedly showing weather reporter Holly Ellenbogen getting hit by a stop sign while covering a hurricane was recirculated on social media in September 2017 amidst a series of articles highlighting the lengths that journalist go to in order to cover major storms:

Although this GIF is often shared in jest during major storms and hurricanes, it is frequently posted alongside genuine clips of reporters braving the dangerous weather, leading some to falsely believe that this is a genuine clip of a weather reporter getting hit by a stop sign.

The footage, however, comes from a 2006 episode of the television show The Class entitled “The Class Learns About Hurricanes” in which reporter Holly Ellenbogen, played by actress Lucy Punch, reports from the eye of a hurricane: