Claim: Musician Kodak Black was shot outside of a nightclub in Florida in December 2016.

Origin:On 26 December 2016, the web site Gummy Post published an article which reported that the musician Kodak Black was shot outside a nightclub in Florida:

Rapper “Kodak black” got shot last night, He was coming from Diamond dolls club in Pompano Beach. According to Police report the rapper was traveling on SW 27th ave in collier city, Pompano Beach, As he was about to enter the Mobil gas station on 27th ave, A black box Chevy drove up and started firing at his red BMW x6, the gun men then took off eastbound on Atlantic blvd, that was the last of them.Kodak black got hit twice in the chest. He was rushed to broward medical center, where He remains in stable but critical condition.

This article is a hoax. The Gummy Post claimed that the information was gathered from a "police report," but we have found no record of a shooting involving Kodak Black (real name Dieuson Octave) in Florida in December 2016.

Gummy Post also published a video purportedly showing the crime scene from Kodak Black's shooting, but it actually showed an unrelated crime scene:

The day after the purported shooting, Kodak Black posted a video (which has since been deleted ) on Twitter with the hashtag #imgood. However, a version of the video was saved and uploaded to YouTube by user "KollegeKid":

The musician also showed no signs of having been injured by a shooting in the days after the alleged incident. For instance, on 29 December 2016 he posted a picture of himself at the dentist:

While the Gummy Post does not carry a readily available disclaimer labeling its content as fiction, the web site has been responsible for spreading fake news in the past. The web site also reported that Hulk Hogan had passed away in November 2016, and that U.S. President Barack Obama had pardoned musician C-Murder. Neither of these stories contained any truth.