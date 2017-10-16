CLAIM

A photograph shows a woman who was killed by a frozen shaft of urine that fell from a plane.

In October 2017, an image purportedly showing a woman who was killed by a frozen shaft of urine that dropped from a passing airplane in England perplexed unsuspecting readers:

This unfortunate woman was found dead on parkland in Yorkshire, England. She’s believed to have been pierced by a shaft of frozen urine which had fallen from a leak in a toilet facility of an overhead plane.

This is actually a screenshot from a British news parody show called “The Day Today”, which aired on BBC2 in 1994. The image appears shortly before a “chopper of doom” segment (which featured a helicopter piloted by a sheepdog) during the show’s first episode, and it can be glimpsed at around the one-minute mark of the following clip:

Mrs. Handy Hell captured these snaps while out walking her brother on Wandsworth common. The unnamed woman had been pierced by a shaft of frozen urine which had fallen from the toilet facility of an overhead plane.

The description, which we have transcribed below, bears a striking resemblance to the language on the meme:

Ice falling from airplanes and striking people or buildings is not unheard of, and Heathrow Airport even has a page about the possibility on its official web site. Despite that, there is no record of anyone ever being transfixed by a gigantic urine icicle.