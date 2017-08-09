CLAIM

Walmart placed a sign urging kids to "own the school year like a hero" right over a gun display.

On 9 August 2017, Twitter user Ismail Kidd Noorzai posted a photograph to his Twitter page showing what appeared to be a rifle display at Walmart with a sign directly over it saying: “Own the school year like a hero.”


The image, which was taken at a store in Evansville, Indiana, ignited a round of internet outrage, with its placement causing some to link it to mass shootings in schools that have become somewhat endemic throughout the United States:

Walmart confirmed the photograph was legitimate when company representatives responded to the social media outrage and assured concerned Twitter users they had ascertained the store’s location and removed the sign from the gun display area:


Noorzai told us he initially stumbled across the picture on Reddit on a board dedicated humor where some seemed to think it was a prank by a store employee or a worker mistake. One person recalled:

One time I told a new employee in the backroom “hey, go put this out on floor for me” meaning “put this out on the sales floor on the right shelf”. A few minutes later, there the item was sitting literally on the floor just outside the stockroom. This was basically my reaction when I realized what I had said to him.

The phrase “own the school year like a hero” is associated with a back-to-school advertising campaign selling superhero clothing and does not have any association with firearms sales. It is unclear whether the sign was placed near the display by mistake, or if the angle of the photograph makes it appear to be closer to the gun display than it was in reality.

We reached out to Walmart to clarify what had happened, but have not yet received a response.

