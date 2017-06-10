CLAIM

Jelly Sandals sold by Walmart contain unsafe amounts of lead.

A series of Facebook posts claiming that Jelly Sandals (or Jellies) sold at Walmart stores contain a dangerous amount of lead circulated in June 2017, such as the following post:

BEWARE PARENTS! I took Adelynn to her well checkup the other day and her routine lead screen came back positive. They took a capillary sample from her toe and the first test resulted in a 14.3 and on repeat it was 8.6 (a normal result is less 3.3) of course I was shocked and began racking my brain for what could be the cause. After a google search I saw some people talking about their kids having a positive lead screen from wearing Walmart jellies. Adelynn was wearing these Walmart jellies the day of her screen. I bought a lead test from Lowes and sure enough the jellies tested positive for lead. We had a venous sample drawn to see if she was absorbing it systemically but the results aren’t back yet. UPDATE! The health dept called me today and said that her serum lead levels were thankfully normal! So it was obviously something her skin came into contact with. Am I 100% sure it was these shoes…no…but these $5 shoes are not worth the stress. Sadly, Walmart and jellies aren’t the only culprits here and I encourage all parents to just be aware of things they put on their kids that aren’t made in the US.

Similar claims were made by other Facebook users. One, for instance, reported that her daughter, who “basically only wears” Jellies, also demonstrated elevated lead levels:

None of the postings holding that Walmart’s Jellies contained lead came from or cited an official source, such as the Food and Drug Administration, the Consumer Protection Agency, or Walmart, nor did they rely upon confirmed laboratory testing. Rather, one posting was based on a home test kit and the other on speculation.

While some social media users asserted that they tested Jellies and found that they contained unsafe levels of lead, others performed the same testing and found that the products were apparently safe:

It should also be noted that this rumor is based on the testing of individual products, and not all Jelly sandals. Walmart has not issued a recall on any of their Jelly shoe products: