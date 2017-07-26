CLAIM

A stock keeping unit code at Walmart ("JAJKET") has been adding a "phantom charge" of $10 to shoppers' bills for 10 years.

MOSTLY FALSE

RATING

MOSTLY FALSE

WHAT'S TRUE

A customer was refunded $10 by Walmart after a hand-keyed SKU led to a mistaken charge (described on the slip as "JAJKET").

WHAT'S FALSE

Phantom charges for "JAJKET" at Walmart are not commonplace or widespread.

ORIGIN

On 22 July 2017, a Facebook user claimed (in a since-deleted post) that Walmart’s “JAJKET” stock-keeping unit code, or SKU, added a “phantom charge” of $10 to her bill. She posted the claim alongside a photograph of a receipt with the questionable item entry on it:

“I shopped at Walmart in Clinton today. I was charged $10 for absolutely nothing. The item is JAJKET 000000000001K. I called them when I got home and was told that this is a phantom item. It randomly comes up even though it is not scanned. When I asked how long it has been happening, I was told almost 10 years. They know about this. It randomly gets added to your ticket and unless you are checking or paying attention then you pay for it without getting anything for it. Going tomorrow to get a refund. This is rediculous! They know it happens, but haven’t told anyone. Told me they can’t purge it from their system. When I wondered how many times this has happened to me before they seemed to not care. How many times has it happened to others? I sent an email to corperate office. Hope somebody fixes this! If I took $10 merchandise and said it was a phantom, I bet I would be seeing the inside of a jail cell! Watch your receipts! It supposedly comes up same letters and numbers every time.”

Although the Facebook post was live on 24 July 2017 and circulated widely, it was deleted by the following day. When we contacted Walmart about the claim, a representative confirmed that use of the code was under investigation, and told us that the retailer would provide us with an update when their research concluded.

On 25 July 2017, the poster claimed that Facebook had deleted her post, and an alarmist blog post concurrently advised shoppers to “call the police” if the “JAJKET” code appeared on their Walmart receipts. (We were unable to verify what happened to the missing Facebook post.)

The next day, a representative from Walmart contacted us to explain that the error resulted from a SKU miskeyed by hand:

We immediately began looking into this issue when it was brought to our attention and want to assure customers at our Clinton store that they are only being charged for items they purchase. We isolated the problem our customer experienced to an incorrect product barcode that one of our cashiers entered as she was checking out. The issue was immediately resolved and as a precaution, we’re training the store’s associates on what to look for should anything like that happen again and ensuring none of our other stores are affected. We reimbursed the customer for the incorrect charge, apologized to her and appreciate that she brought this to our attention.

Although the Walmart “JAJKET” receipt is real, rumors that widespread phantom charges have appeared on random receipts from the retailer for years are not. The error was unique to that transaction; and we found no other reports of the wayward stock keeping unit code on social media, on Walmart’s page, or anywhere else.