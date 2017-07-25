CLAIM

Military veterans who received honorable discharges are eligible to shop online at military exchanges.

TRUE

RATING

TRUE

ORIGIN

Thousands of veterans will be eligible to shop online at military exchange websites starting on 11 November 2017, thanks to a policy change by the Defense Department.

The initiative, which was first announced in January 2017, will apply to veterans who have received honorary discharges and can verify their status by using the website VetVerify.org.

After being verified, participants will be eligible once the program launches to shop tax-free at any of the four sites operated by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service: MyNavyExchange.com, MyMCX.com, ShopCGX.com, and www.ShopMyExchange.com. (However, they will remain ineligible to shop inside physical exchange locations.

About 13 million veterans are reportedly potentially qualified to make use of the online program.

Chief executive Tom Shull told us:

The intent is to really beat Amazon at their game because we have locations literally on the installations. We’re leaning toward not just ship-from-store but pick-up-from-store and eventually deliver-from-store.

As of 10 July 2017 the site had reportedly received more than 95,000 verification requests. A spokesperson for the exchange service, Christopher Ward, said just under a month earlier that 57,000 veterans had been verified, with “about 4 percent” of those users (which would be 2,280 of them) cleared to serve as beta testers for the program.

We contacted both the Defense Department and VetVerify.org seeking further comment.