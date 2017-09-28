CLAIM

A viral image shows a man kneeling in protest at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

UNPROVEN

RATING

UNPROVEN

ORIGIN

Amid intensifying public debate about the right of NFL players and others to protest against police brutality and social injustice, a photograph emerged online in late September 2017 appearing to show a young black man kneeling at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

The web site America’s Freedom Fighters wrote:

An anonymous poster recently uploaded a particularly disappointing picture in a thread discussing the protests of the National Anthem during the NFL games. In the photo, a black man with scraggly hair, dressed in baggy khakis and a white t-shirt is seen on one knee hunched over to the side as a crowd of respectful on-lookers places their hands over their hearts and looks toward the flag. …This is a protest that occurred during the changing of the guard at the most sacred site in all of the Arlington National Cemetery: the tomb of the Unknowns.

The earliest postings of the photograph that we could find were around the same time on 27 September 2017, first in a Reddit group called “The Donald” at 9:50 Eastern time. The caption says only that the scene of the image is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and does not provide a date or any further details. About thirty minutes after that, the Facebook page Salute Media posted what appeared to be a screenshot of an earlier version of the photograph, along with a caption that read:

This photo was taken by my daughter yesterday at the tomb of the unknown soldier while they were playing TAPS. Words cannot express my anger right now.

However, we were unable to find any earlier public posting of this photograph. Salute Media told us that the man who whose daughter took the photograph at an undisclosed date sent it to them. (We asked Salute Media to put us in contact with the person who sent them the photograph, but we did not receive any response from that person in time for publication.)

Without further evidence, and without being able to speak with the man in the photograph or the person who took the photograph, it’s impossible to know what is happening. There are several plausible possible explanations.

It could be that the man truly is kneeling in protest, but it is impossible to say with any certainty whether this photograph was taken before or after the beginning of the relatively recent phenomenon of kneeling during the national anthem as protest, information that would give a better idea of how plausible that scenario might be.

It is also possible that the individual in the image is kneeling in prayer or is overcome by emotion and kneeling in grief or remembrance. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a famously solemn place where many visitors are reminded of loved ones, particularly military veterans, who have died.

Yet another entirely plausible explanation is that this man may have been physically ill or injured or experienced a moment of weakness or dizziness when the photograph was taken. He could also be examining something on the ground or looking for a contact lens.

There is a dress code for the public during wreath-laying ceremonies. T-shirts, jeans and shorts are “considered not appropriate for participation in the ceremonies.” That means that all members of the public visible in the foreground of the photograph are technically in violation of the dress code. The public is also requested to remain “silent and standing” during the wreath-laying ceremony, so the person in this image appears to not be adhering to that request.

However, we have not been able to speak with him or even the person who took the photograph, and without further evidence or details, we cannot say with any authority what might have prompted or motivated his kneeling.