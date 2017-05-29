CLAIM

A man claimed drinking Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino "made him gay."

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 19 April 2017, Sad Flag published the claim that a Queens, New York, man blamed Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino for a changing his sexual orientation:

Charles Woodson, age 43, is claiming that a beverage he ordered at Starbucks has turned him into a homosexual. Woodson claims that he was dared to try the new Unicorn Frappuccinio from fellow co-workers and now believes that he is in fact gay. “My construction buddies dared me to try it and I did, it looks like it’s a drink for daisies and believe me it is. As soon as I drank it I felt a difference in my body, I saw an attractive gentleman in the store and thought, wow I’d love to get up in that!” said Woodson … Woodson is preparing to sue the Starbucks company for this whole ordeal and is looking for a settlement in the range of $10 million dollars. “It’s not fair yah know, tough guys can’t enjoy a beverage like that without being called gay and then something like this happens.” said Woodson[.]

The claim was popular on Facebook in late May 2017, but there was no truth to it. Sad Flag’s About page includes a lengthy disclaimer labeling itself a “satire and parody site: