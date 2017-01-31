Origin:In January 2017, a November 2016 article published by TMZHipHop (formerly CelebtriCity) began circulating on social media, appearing to report that President Trump intended to criminalize transgender people:

Trump Puts Transgenders on Notice “If You Were Born with a D*ck, Your a Man Period”

I RESPECT OBAMA BUT THIS GAY SH*T IS ABOUT TO COME TO AN END, NOT ON MY WATCH”

Said President Elect Trump on his Plans to ban same sex marriage and make America great again.

“I DON’T KNOW IF IT’S IN THE FOOD OR THE WATER, BUT IN THE GOOD OLD DAYS MEN F*CKED P*SSY AND WOMAN LIKED D*CK, NOT THIS F*CKERY OBAMA AND THE LIBERAL MEDIA IS PUSHING TO OUR KIDS, IF I LET IT GO ON WE WILL CEASE TO EXIST” — TRUMP