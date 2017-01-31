Claim: President Trump plans to make it illegal to be transgender.
Trump putting transgendered on notice?
Is he proposing a bill making being transgender
illegal?
Origin:In January 2017, a November 2016 article published by TMZHipHop (formerly CelebtriCity) began circulating on social media, appearing to report that President Trump intended to criminalize transgender people:
Trump Puts Transgenders on Notice “If You Were Born with a D*ck, Your a Man Period”
I RESPECT OBAMA BUT THIS GAY SH*T IS ABOUT TO COME TO AN END, NOT ON MY WATCH”
Said President Elect Trump on his Plans to ban same sex marriage and make America great again.
“I DON’T KNOW IF IT’S IN THE FOOD OR THE WATER, BUT IN THE GOOD OLD DAYS MEN F*CKED P*SSY AND WOMAN LIKED D*CK, NOT THIS F*CKERY OBAMA AND THE LIBERAL MEDIA IS PUSHING TO OUR KIDS, IF I LET IT GO ON WE WILL CEASE TO EXIST” — TRUMP
This story is fake. TMZHipHop and its related sites (TMZWorldStar/TMZUncut/TMZBreaking) are fake news outfits posing subsidiaries of the gossip web site TMZ. None include a disclaimer tipping readers off to the fact the sites' (frequently salacious or alarming) content is purely fabricated.
TMZHipHop and sister sites' previous falsehoods included claims that a police officer shot a black baby after mistaking a pacifier for a firearm, that a penile implant exposed to cheating men to their romantic partners, and that police found a Satanic dungeon under a Chuck E. Cheese (a story that coincidentally resembled the late-2016 Pizzagate conspiracy theory).
Originally published: 31 January 2017
Featured Image: Shutterstock