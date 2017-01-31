snopes
  3. Does President Donald Trump Plan to Make it Illegal to be Transgender?

Transgender Offender

Reports that Trump has put transgender people "on notice" come from a fake news web site.

Kim LaCapria
Jan 31, 2017

Claim: President Trump plans to make it illegal to be transgender.

false

Example: [Collected via e-mail, January 2017]

Trump putting transgendered on notice?
Is he proposing a bill making being transgender
illegal?

Origin:In January 2017, a November 2016 article published by TMZHipHop (formerly CelebtriCity) began circulating on social media, appearing to report that President Trump intended to criminalize transgender people:

Trump Puts Transgenders on Notice “If You Were Born with a D*ck, Your a Man Period”

I RESPECT OBAMA BUT THIS GAY SH*T IS ABOUT TO COME TO AN END, NOT ON MY WATCH”

Said President Elect Trump on his Plans to ban same sex marriage and make America great again.

“I DON’T KNOW IF IT’S IN THE FOOD OR THE WATER, BUT IN THE GOOD OLD DAYS MEN F*CKED P*SSY AND WOMAN LIKED D*CK, NOT THIS F*CKERY OBAMA AND THE LIBERAL MEDIA IS PUSHING TO OUR KIDS, IF I LET IT GO ON WE WILL CEASE TO EXIST” — TRUMP

 

This story is fake.  TMZHipHop and its related sites (TMZWorldStar/TMZUncut/TMZBreaking) are fake news outfits posing subsidiaries of the gossip web site TMZ. None include a disclaimer tipping readers off to the fact the sites' (frequently salacious or alarming) content is purely fabricated.

TMZHipHop and sister sites' previous falsehoods included claims that a police officer shot a black baby after mistaking a pacifier for a firearm, that a penile implant exposed to cheating men to their romantic partners, and that police found a Satanic dungeon under a Chuck E. Cheese (a story that coincidentally resembled the late-2016 Pizzagate conspiracy theory).

Originally published: 31 January 2017

Featured Image: Shutterstock

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria is a New York-based content manager and longtime snopes.com message board participant. Although she was investigated and found to be "probably false" by snopes.com in early 2002, Kim later began writing for the site due to an executive order unilaterally passed by President Obama during a secret, late-night session (without the approval of Congress). Click like and share if you think this is an egregious example of legislative overreach.

Snopes