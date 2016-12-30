Claim: An image shows an advertisement for Trump Tower in Mumbai stating that there is "only one way to live" installed over a group of homeless people.

Origin:An image purportedly showing a billboard advertisement for Trump Tower Mumbai — which shows a photograph of the American businessman and President-elect alongside the slogan "There is only one way to live" with a group of apparently homeless people sitting and sleeping in the street beneath it — was circulated on social media in December 2016:

While a Trump Tower was indeed built in Mumbai, and while several billboards for the project were installed around the city, this image does not accurately depict either the advertisement or the surrounding scene.

In June 2016, Getty Images published several photographs showing Trump Tower billboards around the Indian city. These advertisements carried the slogan "Trump is back":

Embed from Getty Images A billboard for the upcoming luxury residential apartment complex Trump Tower Mumbai, which bears the name of billionaire real estate tycoon and US presidential hopeful Donald Trump, is seen next to a busy road in Mumbai on June 3, 2016. Trump, the Republican frontrunner in the US presidential elections, to his fans, is the definition of American success, the cut-throat tycoon who can magically fix all that ails a nation no longer sure of its place in the world, and home to an increasingly frustrated white working and middle class. But there is barely a corner of Manhattan that the Trump Organization hasn't conquered with luxury buildings. Its portfolio of hotels, golf courses, casinos and luxury estates straddles the world, from California to Mumbai.

A photograph published by India news outlet Mid-Day in May 2016 also clearly shows that this billboard displays the slogan "Trump is back," not "There is only one way to live":



It appears that the people on the sidewalk beneath the billboard were digitally added into the image:

The first version of this image that we could uncover was posted on 21 December 2016 by Muhammad Sabir, the founder of Slumabad (an organization that works to give homeless children access to education and economic opportunities) along with a message about income inequality:

This photo tells a story of poverty, inequality and deprivation of basic human dignity and rights. It puts all human development in question and asks basic simple questions from us: Can we call ourselves civilized, while we see our fellow human beings living on footpath like animals? Is there only one way to live left for millions of deprived souls? Let us hope sun also rises for marginalized souls, I mean sun of equality, development and justice

Sabir told us that he found the image on Twitter (we still have not uncovered the original posting) and deleted his Facebook post when he realized that the image was fake.

While we do not yet know the original poster's actual intent, it appears that this photograph is not real, but was instead created in order to raise awareness and provoke discussion about socioeconomic inequality in Mumbai.