CLAIM

A photograph shows President Trump and Saudi leaders touching a glowing orb.

TRUE

RATING

TRUE

ORIGIN

An image showing President Trump and Saudi leaders touching what appeared to be a glowing orb went viral in May 2017, as social media users shared it alongside messages poking fun at the situation.

Some joked that the photograph showed Trump taking part of some type of Illuminati ritual:

Look if Trump is going to take down the Illuminati he’s obviously going to have to do it from the inside pic.twitter.com/58Rnd2I20P — The Cosmic Brain (@samthielman) May 21, 2017

Others joked that it showed President Trump peering into the palantír, a fictional artifact from The Lord of the Rings:

One #orb to find them. One orb to rule them all and in the darkness bind them. pic.twitter.com/tsFYX3pzm1 — NopeSec (@NeuralCulture) May 21, 2017

The actual context of this image was lost on many. It shows President Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi at the inauguration of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology in Riyadh. Part of the ceremony involved Trump and these Saudi leaders touching a globe in order to “activate” the center, the Saudi Gazette reported:

Trump and the King each placed their hands on a miniature globe that officially activated the center and launched a splashy welcome video. The center counters and prevents the spread of extremist ideology by promoting moderation, compassion and supporting the dissemination of positive dialogue.

The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology posted a video of Trump’s visit to YouTube. The viral moment can be glimpsed starting at the 17:30 mark of the following video:

The image showing President Trump and various Saudi Leaders touching a glowing globe is real. To our knowledge, however, this orb was not magical, was not being used to control the eye of Sauron, and was not the centerpiece of an Illuminati ritual.