  3. Did a Russian Prostitute Say Donald Trump Was Poorly Endowed?

President Erect

A fake news site built upon rumors about Donald Trump and Russian sex workers to falsely claim a prostitute said he had a small penis.

Kim LaCapria
Jan 17, 2017

Claim: A Russian sex worker said Donald Trump was one of her clients and that he has a small penis.

false

Origin:On 13 January 2017, the World News Daily Report (WNDR) web site built upon salacious rumors swirling about Donald Trump in an article claiming a Russian sex worker had revealed the President-elect has a small penis:

A 22-year sex worker named Ivana Kamensky, claims she was one of the prostitutes who had sexual intercourse with Donald Trump in Moscow in 2011, adding that the American President had the smallest penis she had ever seen.

In an interview with the Moscow Daily Herald, the young woman described in great details the night that she allegedly spent in Mr Trump’s hotel room five years ago[, claiming] she was hired by Donald Trump along with two of her friends to perform several degrading sex acts, like urinating on him and on each other.

She said that she had been shocked by the incredibly small size of his penis, and remembers laughing about it with the other two girls ... She described Mr.Trump’s genitals as being the size of a grape, barely one inch (2.5cm) long when fully erect.

There was no truth to this story, which originated with the World News Daily Report fake news site.

The photographs of the "Russian prostitute" that accompanied the WNDR article were actually a pictures of Svetlana Travis, a woman accused in 2016 of falsely claiming that former New York State Gov. Eliot Spitzer had assaulted her. WNDR typically mines the web for unrelated photographs to attach to their fake news articles.

Originally published: 17 January 2017

Featured Image: a katz / Shutterstock, Inc.

Snopes