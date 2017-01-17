Origin:On 13 January 2017, the World News Daily Report (WNDR) web site built upon salacious rumors swirling about Donald Trump in an article claiming a Russian sex worker had revealed the President-elect has a small penis:

A 22-year sex worker named Ivana Kamensky, claims she was one of the prostitutes who had sexual intercourse with Donald Trump in Moscow in 2011, adding that the American President had the smallest penis she had ever seen.

In an interview with the Moscow Daily Herald, the young woman described in great details the night that she allegedly spent in Mr Trump’s hotel room five years ago[, claiming] she was hired by Donald Trump along with two of her friends to perform several degrading sex acts, like urinating on him and on each other.

She said that she had been shocked by the incredibly small size of his penis, and remembers laughing about it with the other two girls ... She described Mr.Trump’s genitals as being the size of a grape, barely one inch (2.5cm) long when fully erect.