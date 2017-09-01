CLAIM

A photograph shows President Donald Trump reaching out to rescue a Harvey flooding victim.

In the days following Hurricane Harvey, which caused catastrophic flooding in southeast Texas in late August 2017, an image began circulating online that appeared to show President Donald Trump leaning over the side of a raft, reaching out to a stranded flood victim.



Tellingly, the President is pictured wearing a suit and no life vest — an unlikely scenario in a dangerous flood. Presidents also generally do not personally take part in rescue operations after disasters.

The image, unsurprisingly, was digitally altered. The original can be found on CNN’s web site, and actually depicts three rescuers with the Austin Fire Department reaching out to help a man clinging to a chain link fence out of the water:



President Trump did visit the storm-ravaged areas on 29 August 2017, but he did not go out on floodwaters to rescue victims.