CLAIM

CNN aired a video showing President Donald Trump assaulting a Marine and then tearing off his hat.

FALSE

RATING

ORIGIN

In July 2017, a video purportedly showing President Donald Trump ripping a hat from a military member went viral, along with a claim that the Commander-in-Chief had first assaulted him — and that the footage had been aired on CNN.

One of the most popular versions of the claim was posted to the “Women For Trump Movement II: #maga2018” Facebook page:

The footage in this video is actually being played in reverse, although it is true that in its original iteration it did air on CNN. The real clip shows President Trump picking up the Marine’s hat after it blew off in the wind:

An accompanying article describes what happened when the Marine’s hat was blown off as he stood at the Marine One helicopter: