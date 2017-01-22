Claim: Donald Trump's 2017 swearing-in was the most viewed presidential inauguration in history.

Origin:On 21 January 2017, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held a brief press conference and announced to the assembled new media that President Donald Trump's inauguration the previous day had garnered a larger viewing audience that any other instance of that event:

We do know a few things, so let's go through the facts. We know that from the platform where the President was sworn in, to 4th Street, it holds about 250,000 people. From 4th Street to the media tent is about another 220,000. And from the media tent to the Washington Monument, another 250,000 people. All of this space was full when the President took the Oath of Office. We know that 420,000 people used the D.C. Metro public transit yesterday, which actually compares to 317,000 that used it for President Obama's last inaugural. This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe. Even the New York Times printed a photograph showing a misrepresentation of the crowd in the original Tweet in their paper, which showed the full extent of the support, depth in crowd, and intensity that existed.

Rather than of examining each individual claim that Spicer made during the press conference, this article will analyze his overall point: that Donald Trump's inauguration was witnessed by the largest audience in history for such an event.

NIELSEN RATINGS

Ronald Reagan's inauguration in 1980 was (and as of this writing still is) the recordholder for TV viewership in absolute numbers, with 41.8 million total television viewers tuning in. In 2009, 37.8 million viewers watched the inauguration of Barack Obama via that medium. According to the Neilsen Company, the TV viewership for Donald Trump's inauguration (31 million) did not surpass either of those figures:

Trump's 2017 inauguration ranks fifth in terms of television viewership: More people tuned in for the second inauguration of Richard Nixon, the inauguration of Jimmy Carter, the first inauguration of Ronald Reagan, and the first inauguration of Barack Obama.

CROWD SIZE

In-person attendance at a large event such as an inauguration is more difficult to calculate, and estimates of the attendance at Donald Trump's inauguration therefore vary. One way to estimate crowd size is by anakyzing aerial photographs. The following image, for instance, compares a photograph of Trump's inauguration on 20 January 2017 (left) to Obama's inauguration in 2009 (right):

An analysis of news footage appears to indicate that fewer people attended President Trump’s inauguration than President Obama’s in 2009. The footage on this page was captured 45 minutes before each oath of office. Attendees were still entering the National Mall up until Mr. Trump’s speech. The analysis by Keith Still, a professor at Manchester Metropolitan University in England, estimates that the crowd on the National Mall [in 2017] was about one-third the size of Mr. Obama’s.

METRO RIDES

Public transit usage is also used to calculate crowd size. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) reported that 570,557 Metro rides took place on 20 January 2017, a number little more than half the 1.1 million rides undertaken during Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009, and still significantly lower than the 782,000 rides taken during President Obama's second inauguration in 2013. (These numbers measure the total number of rides recorded from the Metro's early morning opening through midnight, not just the number of rides occurring prior to the start of inaugural ceremonies.)

Although the White House Press Secretary said that Trump's inauguration saw the "largest audience to ever witness" such an event, no reliable data backs up that claim. Trump's swearing-in saw fewer television viewers than four other inaugurations and prompted fewer Metro rides than both of Barack Obama's inaugurations, and an optical analysis conducted by a crowd safety consultant found that Trump's inaugural crowd size was significantly lower than that of 2009.

The "official" crowd size measurement for Donald Trump's inauguration is still unknown, but even President Trump's personal estimate (he guessed that 1.5 million people were in attendance) is below the 1.8 million mark estimated for Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009.