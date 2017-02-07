snopes
Did President Trump Enact a 90-Day Ban on Childhood Vaccinations?

Reports that President Trump had temporary banned vaccinations via executive order came from a fake news site.

Kim LaCapria
Feb 07, 2017
Andrew Cline / Shutterstock, Inc.

Claim: President Trump signed an Executive Order banning childhood vaccinations for 90 days.

false

Origin:On 6 February 2017, the Houston Leader web site published an article  reporting that President Trump had enacted a 90-day ban on childhood vaccinations via executive order:

Late [on the] afternoon [of 6 February 2017] President Trump announced what may be one of his most controversial decisions to date when he signed an executive order placing a temporary 90-day ban on all childhood MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) vaccinations.

The executive order will require all pediatric doctors to refuse the administration of MMR vaccinations in all of their patients under the age of 18-years-old for the next 90-days or risk losing their medical license.

Additionally, the executive order implements a mandatory freeze on all MMR vaccinations from pharmaceutical distributors to health care professionals during these 90-days.

The articles included screenshots of two genuine tweets critical of vaccinations that were posted by President Trump years prior to his run for the presidency:

Although the tweets were legitimate, the article's claim was not. President Trump's purported signing of a "90-day ban on childhood vaccinations" would constitute a highly newsworthy development, yet not a single additional source reported any such order was signed. And the site on which it was hosted was only recently established, one major hallmark of fake news sites:

houstonleader fake news

The Houston Leader web site is one of a series of fake news sites that masquerade as real news sites by emulating the appearance of big-city newspapers. This fake web site should not be confused with that of the legitimate Houston-based news outlet The Leader.

Although some posing-as-regional fake news outlets included disclaimers marking their content as fabricated, we were unable to locate any such notice on HoustonLeader.com.

Originally published: 07 February 2017

Featured Image: Andrew Cline / Shutterstock, Inc.

Kim LaCapria is a New York-based content manager and longtime snopes.com message board participant. Although she was investigated and found to be "probably false" by snopes.com in early 2002, Kim later began writing for the site due to an executive order unilaterally passed by President Obama during a secret, late-night session (without the approval of Congress). Click like and share if you think this is an egregious example of legislative overreach.

