snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Politics
  4. Did Donald Trump Say the Economy's Crashing Would Cause People to Riot for 'When We Were Great'?

Dogs and Cats Living Together, Mass Hysteria

The president-elect made comments about the economy's crashing in 2014, in a passing remark while calling in to a Fox News program about his disagreements with the Affordable Care Act.

Bethania Palma
Jan 06, 2017
Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

Claim: Donald Trump said that America's economy crashing would lead to riots demanding we make the country great again.

correctly attributed

Origin:After Donald Trump claimed victory in the 8 November 2016 U.S. presidential election, some critics who were unhappy with that outcome began circulating a quote attributed to Trump that, taken out of context, seemed rather apocalyptic:

“You know what solves it?” Trump said of America’s alleged troubles during a 2014 interview. “When the economy crashes, when the country goes to total hell and everything is a disaster. Then you’ll have a [chuckles], you know, you’ll have riots to go back to where we used to be when we were great.”

Donald Trump did make this comment, but he said it in February 2014, well before he announced that he be would running for president in the 2016 election. He made the statement in passing while he was a phone-in guest on a Fox News Channel talk show, as can be heard around at the two-minute mark in the following video:

Some web sites have characterized Trump's words to mean that he believed riots and economic chaos could solve the country's woes:

In February 2014, Donald Trump joined Fox News to rail against the Obama Administration, including the Affordable Care Act and its economic approach. There was little of substance to support his sweeping remarks. However, given that a President Trump will be taking office in January, his suggested remedy (at the 2:02 mark) stands out.

Instead, it seems Trump was referencing the idea that the Affordable Care Act and other social programs allowed people to "live very nicely" without working, and his apparent belief that such a circumstance was highly deleterious to the economy. In any case, it was a hypothetical statement, not a suggestion that enacting a policy of deliberately crashing the U.S. economy would bring about a positive outcome.

Originally published: 06 January 2017

Featured Image: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

sources:

Lucas, Scott.   "US Video: Trump’s 2014 Solution — 'Riots to Go Back to When We Were Great.'"
    EA Worldview.   19 November 2016.

Del Signore, John.   "Stay Tuned for Trump's Dystopian Reality Show 'American Kakistocracy'"
    Gothamist.   17 November 2016.



Bethania Palma

Bethania Palma

Bethania Palma Markus is a journalist from the Los Angeles area who started her career as a daily newspaper reporter and has covered everything from crime to government to national politics. She has written for a variety of publications as a staffer and freelancer, including the Los Angeles News Group, the LAist, LA School Report, the OC Weekly and Raw Story. She is a huge fan of the X Files, because while she's not saying it was aliens, it was aliens.

Fact Check

Top Party Schools

Is your college on Playboy magazine's annual ranking of ...
Fact Check

Hoe Down

Photographs show a hoe excavator that crashed into a highway ...
News

Chinese Video Captures Vicious Assault on Toddler

The little boy miraculously survived a random, brutal attack ...
Fact Check

Cook County Voting Machines Rigged to Change Votes?

Claims from 2014 holding that Cook County voting machines were ...
Fact Check

Wayne Knight Death Hoax

Has Wayne Knight from 'Seinfeld' been killed in a car crash?
Fact Check

Picket Defenses

Did an election sign thief get arrested for pilferage, DUI, ...
Snopes