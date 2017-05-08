CLAIM

A video shows a little girl calling President Trump 'a disgrace to the world.'

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A short clip purportedly showing a young girl calling President Trump a “disgrace to the world” racked up more than 175,000 retweets after it was posted by @Najahta to Twitter on 7 May 2017:

Many people shared and responded to this video as if it depicted a genuine incident between the President of the United States and a young girl:

Little Girl To Trump: You´re A Disgrace To The World https://t.co/JWsgCwQKv9 vía @YouTube — Clemente García (@Clegartec) May 8, 2017

However, the interaction actually comes from “The President’s Show,” a Comedy Central series starring actor Anthony Atamanuik as President Trump. The scene comes at the 1:30 mark of the following video:

@najahtaa I’m the guy playing Trump from the @PresidentShow and that little girl was brave, funny and smart. Also, she said that if her own volition. — Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) May 7, 2017

Atamanuik claimed on Twitter that the moment was genuine and unscripted: