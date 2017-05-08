CLAIM
A video shows a little girl calling President Trump 'a disgrace to the world.'
RATING
ORIGIN
A short clip purportedly showing a young girl calling President Trump a “disgrace to the world” racked up more than 175,000 retweets after it was posted by @Najahta to Twitter on 7 May 2017:
who is she 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/amElWRGFdp
— najahta (@najahtaa) May 7, 2017
Many people shared and responded to this video as if it depicted a genuine incident between the President of the United States and a young girl:
Little Girl To Trump: You´re A Disgrace To The World https://t.co/JWsgCwQKv9 vía @YouTube
— Clemente García (@Clegartec) May 8, 2017
However, the interaction actually comes from “The President’s Show,” a Comedy Central series starring actor Anthony Atamanuik as President Trump. The scene comes at the 1:30 mark of the following video:
Atamanuik claimed on Twitter that the moment was genuine and unscripted:
@najahtaa I’m the guy playing Trump from the @PresidentShow and that little girl was brave, funny and smart. Also, she said that if her own volition.
— Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) May 7, 2017