CLAIM

A video shows a little girl calling President Trump 'a disgrace to the world.'

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A short clip purportedly showing a young girl calling President Trump a “disgrace to the world” racked up more than 175,000 retweets after it was posted by @Najahta to Twitter on 7 May 2017:

Many people shared and responded to this video as if it depicted a genuine incident between the President of the United States and a young girl:

However, the interaction actually comes from “The President’s Show,” a Comedy Central series starring actor Anthony Atamanuik as President Trump. The scene comes at the 1:30 mark of the following video:


Atamanuik claimed on Twitter that the moment was genuine and unscripted:

 

Fact Checker: Dan Evon

Published: May 8th, 2017