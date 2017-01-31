Claim: President Donald Trump criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for excessive Facebook usage.

Example: [Collected via e-mail, January 2017]

Saw this on FB. I can not find it in Trump's feed or ProPublica's deleted tweet list.

Origin:On 28 January 2017, the satirical web site BurrardStreetJournal.com reported that President Donald Trump had scolded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for using Facebook too frequently:

“I mean don’t you have a country to run or something?” Trump asked, labelling the Canadian Prime Minister a “social media whore”. “He’s constantly online, 24/7. He’s obsessed,” Trump continued, suggesting the PM should seek psychiatric help for his addiction. The 45th American President claims Trudeau’s “embarrassing” attempts to “get likes” is all the more pathetic given he has so few followers compared to Trump: “As of 3am last night, Trudeau only had 3,735,257 followers on Facebook compared to my 19,359,401. Sad.”

Unlike fake news sites that clearly aim to trick social media users into believing outlandish claims, the Burrard Street Journal's "About" page explains:

The Burrard Street Journal is a sometimes funny Canadian satire, parody and comedy news website based in Vancouver, BC. All articles, videos and images are fictitious and occasionally intended to be humourous. For more information please see our disclaimer at the bottom of the page.

