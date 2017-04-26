CLAIM

An image shows a disheveled President Trump texting at Mar-A-Lago.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A meme purporting to show a disheveled President Donald Trump looking at his phone at Mar-a-Lago appeared in April 2017:

Every claim offered by this meme is incorrect, as the man pictured is not actually Donald Trump, this picture was not taken at Mar-a-Lago, and the device the man is holding does not appear capable of tweeting.

The original image, which showed an unflattering view of an unidentified man (not Donald Trump) sitting on a bench, has been circulating online since at least 2008. His face and hair were later altered in the image, in order to make it appear as though the pictured man was Trump himself. Here’s a comparison between the original image (left) and the doctored image (right):

We have not pinpointed the exact location of this image, but there’s no indication that this photograph shows Mar-a-Lago. Even if he were, Trump did not join Twitter until 2009, a year after the original image first appeared.