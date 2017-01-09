Claim: An episode of the 1950s western TV series 'Trackdown' featured a snake oil salesman named 'Trump' who promised to build a wall in order to prevent the end of the world.
Origin:In November 2016, a clip from an episode of the 1950s western television series Trackdown was published to YouTube, along with the claim that it "predicted Donald Trump" by featuring a snake oil salesman character named "Trump" who claimed that only he could prevent the end of the world ... by building a wall around the town:
Walter Trump, a confidence man, puts on a long robe and holds a tent meeting in the town of Talpa. He tells the townspeople that a cosmic explosion will rain fire on the town and that he is the only one that can save them from death. Ranger Hoby Gilman attempts to prove Trump is a fraud.
While Dobkin appeared in at least three other episodes of Trackdown, this was the only occasion in which he portrayed the Walter Trump character
A relevant portion of dialog from this episode has been transcribed below:
Narrator: Hoby had checked the town. The people were ready to believe. Like sheep they ran to the slaughterhouse. And waiting for them was the high priest of fraud.
Trump: I am the only one. Trust me. I can build a wall around your homes that nothing can penetrate.
Townperson: What do we do? How can we save ourselves?
Trump: You ask how do you build that wall. You ask, and I'm here to tell you.
The Walter Trump character was arrested for "stealing" at the end of the episode.