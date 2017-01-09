Claim: An episode of the 1950s western TV series 'Trackdown' featured a snake oil salesman named 'Trump' who promised to build a wall in order to prevent the end of the world.

Origin:In November 2016, a clip from an episode of the 1950s western television series Trackdown was published to YouTube, along with the claim that it "predicted Donald Trump" by featuring a snake oil salesman character named "Trump" who claimed that only he could prevent the end of the world ... by building a wall around the town:

Walter Trump, a confidence man, puts on a long robe and holds a tent meeting in the town of Talpa. He tells the townspeople that a cosmic explosion will rain fire on the town and that he is the only one that can save them from death. Ranger Hoby Gilman attempts to prove Trump is a fraud.

The television series Trackdown really did produce an episode featuring a "Trump" character who came to town claiming that only he could prevent the end of the world by building a wall (and also sold special force propelling umbrellas to deflect meteorites). The episode ( S1, E30 ) aired on CBS in 1958 and was titled "The End of the World," featuring actor Lawrence Dobkin playing the role of "Walter Trump." A synopsis of the episode from the Classic TV Archive reads as follows:

While Dobkin appeared in at least three other episodes of Trackdown, this was the only occasion in which he portrayed the Walter Trump character

A relevant portion of dialog from this episode has been transcribed below:

Narrator: Hoby had checked the town. The people were ready to believe. Like sheep they ran to the slaughterhouse. And waiting for them was the high priest of fraud. Trump: I am the only one. Trust me. I can build a wall around your homes that nothing can penetrate. Townperson: What do we do? How can we save ourselves? Trump: You ask how do you build that wall. You ask, and I'm here to tell you.

The Walter Trump character was arrested for "stealing" at the end of the episode.