CLAIM

A tornado carried a mobile home for 130 miles and left its occupants unharmed. See Example(s)

EXAMPLES Collected via e-mail, August 2016 There was something on Facebook this morning saying from “World News Daily Report” about a mobile home was carried 130 miles in a tornado and the family inside was unharmed. Wondering if this was actually true or not.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A purported news article reporting that a tornado carried a mobile home for 130 miles from Oklahoma to Kansas, leaving the occupying family (one of whom was amusingly named “Dorothy”) unharmed, was circulated on social media in August 2016:

This article was originally published by World News Daily Report (WNDR) in May 2015, and opened as follows:

A family from Tulsa, Oklahoma, underwent the scariest experience of their life yesterday, when their mobile home was carried over 130 miles by a tornado, landing in a rural Kansas area. Five members of the same family were inside the building during its “flight”, and all of them have miraculously survived without injuries. 41-year old Dorothy Williams, was at home with her husband, her son, and her two brothers, when their mobile home was lifted off the ground by an F4 tornado.

While the World News Daily Report article featured real photographs of tornado damage, the accompanying story about a mobile home being carried for over 130 miles was a fabricated one.

The World News Daily Report web site is a well-known purveyor of fake news and states in its disclaimer that all of the site’s content is of “fictional nature”: