CLAIM

Sen. Ted Cruz said Southern states should build a nuclear arsenal to "protect their beliefs."

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

In early June 2017, social media users shared an article reporting that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Southern states should build their own nuclear weapons in order to “protect their beliefs”:

Ted Cruz: “Southern States Should Build Their Own Nuclear Weapon To Protect Their Beliefs”https://t.co/dul6fjlHGL — InxsySparxs (@InxsyS) June 6, 2017

The claim came from a 6 June 2017 USPOLN item, which read:

“They are out to exterminate us,” Cruz raged on. “They are out and they are on the hunt for God-fearing conservative Christians whose only idea of a family entails a man and a woman and nothing else. They are like a beast who’s had a taste of blood, Christian blood, and is now out for the kill. You are all and danger, I am in danger, Christians throughout America are in danger. It started with the Supreme Court ruling, and the way things are going, I’m afraid to think how it’ll end.” “But, there is a solution. Or rather, there could be. I believe the southern states of America should come together in a joint effort to protect their religious freedom, what little of it they, we, have left. We are running out of time. We should build a nuclear bomb and use it to defend our right to believe in God as our one true Father … [Americans in other states] will come back to us some day, once they realize the error of their ways. Until then, the atomic bomb should remain a guarantee of Christians’ right to believe in straight marriage and traditional values.”

There was no truth to the claim, or any other published by USPOLN. The site’s disclaimer explained: