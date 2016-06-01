CLAIM

The Taco Bell fast food chain is closing all of their locations.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 31 May 2015, a news-like link reporting that all Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S. would be closing on 1 June 2015 began circulating via social media (the hoax recirculated in February 2016 and again in May 2017). Although the link appeared to point to a real news story, it was generated by the prank web site Feednewz.com.

The primary goal of Feednewz.com is to troll Facebook users. The web site creates links that appear as if they point to real news stories, but when users click on the links to get more information they are redirected to one of many “You Got Owned” memes:

Users are then encouraged to share the fake links with their Facebook friends and Twitter followers.

While many people clicked on the FeedNewz.com link and realized that they had been fooled, many other users didn’t even bother clicking on the link and were left wondering if Taco Bell was really closing on June 1.

Of course, Taco Bell restaurants will continue to operate during their normal hours despite what you might read on FeedNewz.com.

This prank web site has also been responsible for stories about The Walking Dead getting cancelled and actor Channing Tatum‘s coming out as gay.