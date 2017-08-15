CLAIM

In August 2017, the owner of a hotel in Arosa, Switzerland posted signs imposing restrictions on Jewish guests, including asking them to shower before using the hotel swimming pool.

TRUE

RATING

TRUE

ORIGIN

In August 2017, several news web sites reported that the owner of a hotel in Switzerland had posted signs asking Jewish guests to shower before using the swimming pool, and restricting their use of kitchen facilities to only certain hours.

The story was first reported in Hebrew on 14 August 2017 by Israel’s Channel 2 News. The Coordination Forum for Countering Antisemitism later offered its own synopsis:

A haredi [strict orthodox Jewish] family from Israel received a shock when they found an antisemitic sign at the Swiss hotel they were staying at. The family had found the Aparthaus Paradies hotel in the town of Arosa, Switzerland online. Previous guests had given the hotel positive ratings. However, when the family arrived at the hotel, they were greeted by a sign instructing all Jewish guests to shower before and after using the swimming pool. The sign read in broken English: “To our Jewish guests, men women and children, please take a shower before you go swimming and although [sic] after swimming.” The sign contained a threat to ban Jewish swimmers if they failed to comply. “If you break the rules, I’m forced to cloes [sic] the pool for you.” “Thank you for understanding, Ruth Thomann,” the sign concludes.

The incident provoked international criticism. According to the AFP, Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister called the signs “an antisemitic act of the worst and ugliest kind”, and the country’s ambassador to Switzerland contacted the hotel directly. Several readers contacted us to check the veracity of these reports.

The signs are indeed real, and were posted by hotel owner Ruth Thomann, who admitted as much in an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on 14 August 2017: