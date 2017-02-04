Claim: A rise in automobile accidents occurs in the aftermath of the Super Bowl.
Origin:In 2003, a study of U.S. accident data performed by University of Toronto researchers uncovered a
The study, subsequently reported in the New England Journal of Medicine, noted that the largest surges in the accident rate occurred in the home states of the losing team, where the number of crashes increased
The average number of people killed in crashes after the Super Bowl was 24, up from 17 on the comparison Sundays. Likewise, the number of people injured in automobile accidents jumped to 1,900 from 1,300, and the number of crashes topped 4,000, up from nearly 3,000.
The researchers theorized that drinking during the game, driver fatigue because of the late hour, and distraction and disappointment among drivers whose teams lost all contributed to the rise in accidents. "We think that it may be alcohol and fatigue and inattention, and in particular the sort of
Even those fans who don't drink during or after the game pose a risk to themselves and others once they hit the road because of the distraction factor. "If you're replaying things in your head, you're not paying attention" to your driving, said Stephanie Faul, spokeswoman for the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
Last updated: 04 February 2017
Originally published: 21 January 2011
