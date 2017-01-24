Claim: A Saturday Night Live writer was suspended for tweeting about Trump's youngest child.

Origin:A writer for weekly NBC sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" was indefinitely suspended after backlash over a tweet she wrote on 20 January 2017 about President Donald Trump's youngest child, Barron.

Katie Rich, who writes jokes for the show's mock news segment, "Weekend Update," posted a tweet during the 45th president's inauguration that 10-year-old Barron Trump "will be this country’s first homeschool shooter." On 23 January 2017, Rich tweeted an apology:

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

A person who is familiar with the situation, but not authorized to comment on the record, told us that Rich was suspended immediately after the tweet, and the suspension is indefinite.

Rich has worked at SNL since 2013.