Claim: Images depict scantily clad women taking part in a January 2017 Women's March event.
Origin:On 21 January 2017 the Facebook page "Red White Blue News" published the above-reproduced photograph, which was widely reported as having been taken Peyton, Colorado, at one of the many local adjuncts to the Women's March on Washington event held that day
The image was reposted by tens of thousands of Facebook users and was used to illustrate blog posts decrying the Women's March, but the photograph's lack of any relationship to that event was easily proved via reverse image searching.
The photograph in question was not taken at a 21 January 2017 Women's March event in Peyton, Colorado, or at any other event, anywhere, connected with the Women's March on Washington. The image captures a Slutwalk event held in Chicago in September 2013:
In January, 2011, Toronto Police Officer Michael Sanguinetti made a stunning statement during a sexual assault seminar. “You know, I think we’re beating around the bush here,” said Sanguinetti. “I’ve been told I’m not supposed to say this, however, women should avoid dressing like sluts in order not to be victimized.”
In April of that year Women in Toronto held the first SlutWalk. From that point on, SlutWalk turned into a global phenomenon. The protests and rallies are held internationally during the year. Women dress like sluts, wearing revealing attire, to protest excusing sexual assaults or explaining them on the basis of appearance.
