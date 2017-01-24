Claim: Images depict scantily clad women taking part in a January 2017 Women's March event.

Example: [Collected via e-mail, January 2017]

This photo has been attributed to the women's march in Peyton, CO, on Jan 21, 2017. I'm wondering if you can verify the origins of this photo. BTW it was mid 30s that day in Peyton ... not exactly skin baring weather.

Origin:On 21 January 2017 the Facebook page "Red White Blue News" published the above-reproduced photograph, which was widely reported as having been taken Peyton, Colorado, at one of the many local adjuncts to the Women's March on Washington event held that day

The image was reposted by tens of thousands of Facebook users and was used to illustrate blog posts decrying the Women's March, but the photograph's lack of any relationship to that event was easily proved via reverse image searching.

The photograph in question was not taken at a 21 January 2017 Women's March event in Peyton, Colorado, or at any other event, anywhere, connected with the Women's March on Washington. The image captures a Slutwalk event held in Chicago in September 2013: