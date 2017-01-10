Claim: A web site allows criminals to look up the personal information of police officers.

WHAT'S TRUE: A web site called FamilyTreeNow allows anyone to enter a person's name and retrieve whatever personal information is available from the search.

WHAT'S FALSE: The web site is not intended to specifically target police officers; it can be used by anyone to look up anyone else's information.

Origin:In early January 2017, an image circulating on Facebook cautioned "LEOs" (i.e., law enforcement officers), that a particular web site allows criminals to look up the personal information of police officers for nefarious purposes. The alert was posted on the Facebook page "Survive the Streets: A Page for Cops" with the following warning:

This is legit. We've tested it, my address was in the search, and some of my family was connected to the profile. The amount of info and the accuracy of it is terrifying. Opt out instructions below.

The web site in question, FamilyTreeNow.com, allows users to look up a person by first and last name. The site then pulls up information about the named person from public records, such as age, month and year of birth, immediate family members and "associates," and past and current addresses. The searches are provided free of charge.

The site does not specifically categorize members of law enforcement, but of course any user who knew enough about a particular police officer (such as name and hometown) could potentially retrieve more information about that person.

Persons whose information appears on the web site can supposedly "opt out" of having their information displayed, but the site says it may take up to 48 hours to remove the information.

We have reached out to the web site administrators for comment but haven't yet heard back. According to the site's "About" page, it was launched in 2014 with the purpose of being a free genealogy search tool:

Our mission is to create the best free genealogy site in the world. We want it to be super easy to use for new users yet powerful for experienced genealogists. We're working really hard to improve the site and add great new features. If you have any suggestions please let us know your thoughts so we can improve! FamilyTreeNow.com was launched in 2014 by some technology veterans who like taking services that typically cost money and making them free so everyone can use them. We have great offices in Roseville, CA where we draw up new features on our giant whiteboard wall and generally try to have a good time while also working really hard.

Despite the innocuous-sounding description, the information provided on the web site has rattled some who have discovered it. One person cautioning about the site on Facebook called it a "stalker's wet dream." However, it is neither the first the only web site to harvest personal information for public consumption: web sites such as Intelius and Spokeo offer similar services, though less information can be gained via free searches on those sites. Other databases such as Lexis/Nexis allow users with paid subscriptions to look up similar form of information.

FamilyTreeNow.com, however, appears to be causing alarm with the depth and accuracy of the information it provides.