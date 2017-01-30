snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Fauxtography
  4. Did Sean Spicer Retweet a Satirical Onion Video About Himself?

Secretary of Bait

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer retweeted The Onion's satirical video about him, leaving some social media users confused.

Kim LaCapria
Jan 30, 2017
a katz / Shutterstock, Inc.

Claim: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer retweeted a satirical item from 'The Onion' about himself.

true

Example: [Collected via e-mail, January 2017]

Origin:On 29 January 2017, the satirical online publication The Onion tweeted a video titled "5 Things to Know About Sean Spicer," with the text of the tweet spoofing the White House press secretary by asserting that his "role in the Trump administration will be to provide the American public with robust and clearly articulated misinformation":

In an unusual development, Spicer himself retweeted The Onion's tweet, adding:

The popularity of Sean Spicer's retweet as a screenshot on social media and blogs, coupled with the prevalence of spoofed or fabricated tweets, led to some confusion about its legitimacy. Spicer did indeed retweet The Onion item, although his intent in sharing and commenting on it is unclear.

Originally published: 30 January 2017

Featured Image: a katz / Shutterstock, Inc.

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria is a New York-based content manager and longtime snopes.com message board participant. Although she was investigated and found to be "probably false" by snopes.com in early 2002, Kim later began writing for the site due to an executive order unilaterally passed by President Obama during a secret, late-night session (without the approval of Congress). Click like and share if you think this is an egregious example of legislative overreach.

Fact Check

Iraq Snub

Photograph shows Senator John Kerry eating alone in a mess ...
Fact Check

Death Spiral

Chart shows eleven 'death spiral' states where more people are ...
Fact Check

Popcorn Radiation Tester

Is popcorn a cheap but effective radiation tester?
Fact Check

ABC News Poll Shows Trump with Wide Lead on Clinton

A "live poll" purportedly conducted by ABC News showing Donald ...
Fact Check

To Patience, No Quarter

Did actress Meryl Streep originate a statement about no longer ...
News

Clinton Researcher Victor Thorn Reportedly Found Dead

The author of "books exposing the Clintons, 9/11, and ...
Snopes