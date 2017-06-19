CLAIM

Fox News host Sean Hannity has died after a bicycling accident

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 17 June 2017, the web site America’s Last Line of Defense published an article positing that Fox News host Sean Hannity had been injured in a bicycling accident and was not expected to survive:

Sean Hannity’s doctors have exhausted all resources and tried everything in their power, but it won’t be enough to save him, according to a nurse who is acting as a go-between for information. Hannity’s bump and bruise fender bender with a Ford Pickup truck did far more damage than originally thought. The nurse told Crossroads correspondent Louis LeWeigh: “Mr. Hannity isn’t going to survive. At this time they’re calling in close friends and family so he can share goodbyes. It’s very sad. He’s awake and lucid and while he’s in a lot of pain, he’s in good spirits. He cried for a solid ten minutes when we told him his injusries were fatal. He couldn’t believe God already wanted him home.” Hannity has already been given the last rights by his priest and is now sitting with his mother and younger sister. Fox and the other networks have still made no announcements, possibly at the family’s request.

None of this was true, as the story originated solely with America’s Last Line of Defense, a fake news site whose disclaimer notes that it “is a satirical publication” which “presents fiction as fact” from “sources [that] don’t actually exist.”

America’s Last Line of Defense doubled down the next day with an equally fake follow-up article holding that Hannity had faked his own death in order to catch an Internet terrorist: