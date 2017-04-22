CLAIM

A video shows a real sea roach.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A video of a strange, large insect-like creature occasionally appears on the Internet, along with the claim that it shows a creature bearing the evocative name “sea roach”:



As for today, let’s look at a video detailing their animatronic Kaiju parasites used in Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim. They are also referred to as Skinmites, and I guess, Rollie Pollies? Reminder for those that forgot, these are the creatures that live on the Kaiju, much like a Remora fish does with a shark.

Although there is a real animal nicknamed the sea roach , a marine woodlouse also called a “sea slater”, the creature pictured in this video is not one. This is actually a video of an animatronic creature that was created by the visual effects studio Spectral Motion for the 2013 movie Pacific Rim. Spectral Motion released a video showing the creation these parasitic creatures called “skinmites” which lived on the back of the Kaiju:

Here’s a comparison of the “sea roach” and the Kaiju Skinmite: