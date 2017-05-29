CLAIM

Actor Scott Baio died in a small plane crash on his way to play golf with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

Actor Scott Baio, 56, is alive and well, despite a 29 May 2017 report that originated on the web site Last Line of Defense to the effect that he was killed in a plane crash on his way to visit President Trump in Mar-a-Lago, Florida:

Chachi can now apologize to Joannie for being so rude. Scott Baio, 56, was killed when the single-engine Cessna he was in crashed into the side of a hill in Louisiana. Baio was headed to Mar-A-Lago to barbecue shrimp and play gold [sic] with President Trump. Baio’s wife, Raylene, wasn’t on the plane but was checked into St Timothy’s on a suicide watch after the news sent her into a breakdown. Spokesmen for several actors who wouldn’t be caught dead in a film with Baio said that he was “really special as Chachi” and he “sure did do a nice job with Charles in Charge.”

We assume that the phrase “play gold with President Trump” is a typo, and that the author intended to write “play golf with President Trump.”

Not that the detail matters, given that Last Line of Defense is a well-known purveyor of fake news and the entire story is a work of fiction. As stated in the web site’s disclaimer, LLOD is a “satirical” publication: