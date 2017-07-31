CLAIM

Anthony Scaramucci posted nude photographs of his wife in order to get revenge for her filing for divorce.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 29 July 2017, the web site Nevada County Scooper published an article claiming that White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci had posted online nude photographs of his wife, Deidre Ball, shortly after she filed for divorce:

Senior Advisor to the President, Anthony Scaramucci is no stranger to controversy. From the beginning of his career at Goldman Sachs to his recent successful selling of global investment firm Skybridge Capital, Scaramucci has been in the gilded spotlight. The spotlight that he is currently in may be more than he bargained for. Scaramucci’s wife, Deidre Ball, filed for divorce citing her husband’s “blind political ambition” as her main reason for leaving him. Scaramucci has hit back by posting nude pictures of Ball to his Twitter account earlier this evening, posting “Now everyone can see her ‘blind’ ambition.” The pictures show Ball completely nude in very suggestive poses, obviously meant to be kept private.

The article came after a week of controversy in which the newly-appointed communications director made an expletive-laden phone call to a New Yorker reporter and accused then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus of leaking information to the press. By the following day, Priebus had resigned his post and Scaramucci’s wife had filed for divorce.

After a week like that, it might be difficult to discern real news stories about Scaramucci from rumors, gossip, and fake news. However, this story, like everything else Nevada County Scooper publishes, is false. The Nevada County Scooper’s “manifesto” calls its content “satirical”: