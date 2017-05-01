CLAIM

Former Alaska governor was critically injured in an automobile accident.

false

RATING

false

ORIGIN

In April 2017, several web sites posted articles reporting that former Alaska governor was critically injured in an automobile accident (along with the suggestion that the incident was no “accident”):

It seems as though there may be more than the normal forces at play here. Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin was the victim of a horrendous crime this morning while driving to meet a friend on the Pacific Coast Highway. She was run off the road in what authorities are calling a hit and run and nearly killed. The SUV she was driving rolled over several times and ended up in a drainage ditch. Governor Palin was taken to a local hospital under an alias in case the hit and run was on purpose and not a random act of reckless driving. According to her spokesman, she is currently in a coma with 2 broken vertebrae and a broken thigh.

None of this was true. The identical article was posted on several different web sites, including bluevision.news, americainformer.com, thepremiumnews.com washingtonfeed.com, whitespeach.com, proudleader.com, dailyusaupdate.com, freedomcrossroads.us, all of which run the same collection of fake and sensationalized “news” amidst a collection of low-quality advertising.

Meanwhile, not a single reputable news outlet published any mention of Sarah Palin’s having been seriously injured in any type of accident.

These fake news sites doubled down shortly afterwards with a followup fake news story about Palin’s having come out of her coma and provided information about her assailants: