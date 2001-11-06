CLAIM

A dog named Daisy rescued hundreds of people from the damaged World Trade Center towers on 9/11.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

A blind man, a golden retriever named Daisy, the selfless rescue of almost a thousand people from one of the collapsing World Trade Center towers — if it all sounds too good to be true, it’s because it is.

This is a case of the heroic rescue that wasn’t: This widely circulated Internet tale of canine courage is pure fiction. No dog, of any type or name, rescued several hundred people from the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. One of this fictional item’s more obvious tipoffs was the claim that the imaginary dog went to the 112th floor of the damaged tower to retrieve more victims in need of rescuing — an impossibility, as both World Trade Center towers topped out at 110 floors.

One version of the Internet forward concluded with “copied from NEW YORK TIMES 9-19-01.” That claim is as fake as the rest of the piece: no such article ran in the New York Times or in any other publication, on that date or any other.

At least two men were guided to safety from the World Trade Center buildings by their guide dogs: Michael Hingson from the 78th floor by Roselle, and Omar Rivera from the 71st floor by Salty. Neither dog returned to those buildings to rescue others, though.

Roselle and Salty received a joint Dickin Medal for their actions on 9/11, as did a NYPD Search and Rescue dog named Appollo, but no dog was given the “Canine Medal of Honor of New York” (an award that does not exist) by New York mayor Rudy Guilaini in connect with the 9/11 attacks.

The horror that was September 11 was hard for many of us to accept at the time, thus the need for “miraculous rescue” tales such as this one … even if they had to be invented.