Mickey Mantle sent a crude response when Yankees publicity officials asked him to describe his "outstanding event" at Yankee Stadium.

In June 2006 we began receiving purported reproductions of a correspondence between New York Yankees vice president Robert Fishel and Yankees slugger Mickey Mantle. It consisted of a form letter (linked above) sent by the club to a number of former players at the end of 1972, requesting that each recipient — in anticipation of a 1973 oldtimers game that would mark the 50th anniversary of Yankee Stadium — indicate what he considered his “outstanding event” at that ballpark. In the bottom portion of the form letter, purportedly filled out and signed by Mantle himself, the superstar outfielder described his “outstanding experience” at Yankee Stadium in rather crude terms as a particular sexual act performed “under the right field bleachers,” ironically signing his response as “The All-American Boy”:

The response attributed to the Mick is indeed a real one, as detailed by Mantle biographer Jane Leavy: