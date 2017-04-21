CLAIM

Massapequa, New York pizza restaurant Villaggio's refused to serve a soldier named John Welch because he visited with a service dog.

false

RATING

false

ORIGIN

On 18 April 2017, Facebook user Paul Musso published the following Facebook status, claiming that a pizza restaurant called Villaggio’s in Massapequa, New York refused to serve a soldier named John Welch because he tried to bring a service dog in with him:

Alongside the photograph shared by Musso of “Welch” and “Onyx” was a request that Long Islanders take action (presumably by boycotting, spreading the rumor, and leaving negative reviews for Villaggio’s):

This is my friend John Welch He was denied service at Villagio’s [sic] Pizzeria, 3 Park Lane in Massapequa Park because he attempted to enter with his service dog “Onyx”. Please take action, boycott, call,share and spread this, something. John has truly sacrificed and deserves better!!!

Others soon began sharing their own versions of the claim on social media:

This is John and his service dog, Onyx.. These are HIS words…..”.I am so fuckin upset right now. All I want is to be treated with the same respect that I rendered in service to my country. I was denied service and thrown out because I attempted to enter Villagio’s Pizzeria in Massapequa with my Service Dog Onyx. I was embarrassed, ignored, and belittled. They made me cry. If it wasn’t for my son Brennan, I would have been arrested for refusing to leave. That’s another story……a clown from Suffolk County PD told me I would be arrested for refusing to leave. The Americans with Disability Act states that my dog can go anywhere the general public can go . Do me a favor if you want to help the cause. Call 516 799-XXXX and verbalized to this establishment owner, that he in fact violated my rights. His penalty should be to feel the impact of his ways in the place that matters most to him. I tried to post on Massapequa Moms page but I am not yet a member. Please repost if you can..” PLEASE SHARE

Villaggio’s Yelp rating dropped sharply in the wake of the rumor, due to a string of one-star reviews based solely on the circulating image. The claim is easily disproved, however. Not only does the image not depict an individual named “John Welch” and his service dog “Onyx,” the pair were not denied service at a Massapequa pizza restaurant.

The image was actually appropriated from a 13 April 2017 article about the filming of CBS’s Madam Secretary at the headquarters of Long Island newspaper Newsday:

A caption described the actual scene:

A crew member walks background talent into Newsday’s headquarters in Melville in preparation for a taping of the CBS drama, “Madam Secretary,” Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Villaggio’s did not maintain a Facebook page or other social media profile we could locate to determine if they acknowledged the rumor. However, the photograph was taken from an unrelated Newsday item, and depicted an actor from the show Madam Secretary. The falsified claim was a new iteration of the always-popular “shunned serviceman” urban legend, versions of which circulate with regularity — but the claims rarely (if ever) hold water when examined.