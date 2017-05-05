CLAIM

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus sent an e-mail to White House staff directing them to address Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as "secretary."

UNPROVEN

ORIGIN

On 20 April 2017, an anonymous Twitter user that employs the screen name @RogueWHSnrAdvisor (Rogue White House Senior Advisor) posted an image of a purported e-mailed message to White House staff allegedly written by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, directing employees to henceforth refer to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the daughter and son-in-law respectively of President Donald Trump, as “secretary”:



We asked the White House Press Office to verify if the e-mail was legitimate but got no response. When we asked the person running the “rogue” White House staff Twitter account where they obtained the memo, the response was simply, “it was sent to all WH staff.” When asked if they are a member of the White House staff, they responded only, “yes.”

Although we are unable to independently verify whether the e-mail is authentic, the Trump administration has taken the unusual step of choosing members of the president’s immediate family to work with him closely in the White House. Ivanka Trump’s title is “assistant to the president” while her husband’s role is “senior adviser.”