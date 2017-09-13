CLAIM

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the Red Cross was instructed to throw away a significant quantity of supplies that had been donated by the public.

On 10 September 2017, a now: viral video posted to Facebook contains claims that the Red Cross in Houston, Texas was instructed to throw out a significant quantity of food and supplies donated by the public in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey:

Have you seen the posts about the Red Cross and their abuse of volunteers and evacuees? Well, this is going to blow you away! They are throwing supplies into the trash in Houston. But don’t worry, they said they can collect more from what’s going on in Florida. I’m glad they are so respectful of their donors hard earned money.

In the video, the camera pans over a pile of food, bags, and crates in what appears to be a garage, while the woman narrating the video reiterates that it consisted of donations to the organization that had been discarded. No additional information is given.

The Red Cross has released a lengthy statement about the matter without directly addressing the claims:

The Dangers of Rumors and Misinformation Today there are roughly 6,000 American Red Cross volunteers on the ground in 13 states and U.S. territories whose sole purpose is to help their neighbors. These 6,000 volunteers are helping thousands they’ve never met, who have been devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, as well as thousands more threatened by wildfires across the West and Northwest. In too many cases to count, our volunteers have set aside family and professional obligations to put our humanitarian mission first and lend a hand. While these volunteers work tirelessly to deliver much-needed aid to areas decimated by unprecedented disaster events, the American Red Cross is faced with an onslaught of baseless claims, rumors or outright lies that do nothing more than undermine our critical relief efforts. On this page, we embrace the exchange of different ideas and points of view. And during times of disaster, we know that emotions run high and misinformation is quick to spread. But these accusations (theft, charging for services, denying assistance) not only derail the efforts of so many workers providing aid, they divert resources away from our core mission: to deliver relief. The countless hours spent addressing malicious falsehoods ultimately risk hurting those we’re trying to serve. So for those of you who doubt our credibility, we have one thing to say to you: Join us. Sign up. Put on a Red Cross vest and volunteer at one of our shelters, blood drives or events. We welcome your service. For those with complaints, provide specifics so that we may follow up to ensure our services are adequately meeting needs and measuring up to the standards we expect and communities deserve. We take legitimate criticisms seriously. But for those of you determined to perpetuate hatred, rumors, misinformation or lies, you’ll have to excuse us for not addressing you, as we’ve got important work to do to provide help to those in need.

While it is unclear whether these were actually discarded donations rather than just a pile of somebody’s storm-damaged possessions is unclear, but a 2016 CBS report highlights the fact that many well-intentioned charitable contributions are of no use to disaster relief efforts and are often thrown away as a result:

However, the Red Cross has come under scrutiny in the past for alleged mismanagement of donations and funds. Investigative news outlet ProPublica has a whole series on the nonprofit organization and how it has spent its money after disasters.

We are continuing to investigate this claim.