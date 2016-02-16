CLAIM

300,000 pounds of rat meat disguised as chicken wings were sold in the U.S.

FALSE

RATING

FALSE

ORIGIN

On 15 February 2016, the web site Urban Image Magazine published an article claiming that 300,000 pounds of counterfeit chicken wings sold prior to that year’s Super Bowl were actually rat meat.

However, the source cited by the web site was World News Daily Report, a well-known peddler of fabricated news. On 6 February 2016, that web site& had published the claim just ahead of the 7 February 2016 football championship event:

San Francisco, CA | The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is concerned about an estimated 300,000 pounds of counterfeit rat meat that has been sold as chicken wings in restaurants and grocery stores across America. FDA inspectors raised concerns when several illegal containers originating from China were seized by customs at the Port of San Francisco and were found to contain rat meat that was meant to be shipped to different meat processing plants across America and resold as chicken … the FDA warns an estimated 300,000 pounds of the counterfeit rat meat might still be in circulation and could finish in American plates during the Super Bowl this Sunday. “The Super Bowl is a period where chicken wings are in high demand and where restaurants and grocery stores often face a penury” explains FDA inspector, Ronald Jones. “This is where the illegal market comes in. Although there is nothing dangerous about consuming rat meat if it is properly cooked, United States laws prohibit the import and sales of rat meat as a comestible item,” he adds.

As with all of World News Daily Report‘s articles, the claim had no basis in truth. The article used an unrelated image published to the internet in 2014, itself unrelated to chicken wings or the 2016 Super Bowl.

The “chicken wings are rat meat” claim was swiped in 2017 by the fake news site Now44News. In March 2017, the Food and Drug Administration addressed and debunked the story: