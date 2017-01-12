snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Entertainment
  4. Was Rajon Rondo Traded for Anthony Davis in a Five-Team Deal?

Bouncing Bulls

An NBA trade report involving Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis was nothing more than repetition of rumor.

Dan Evon
Updated: Jan 12, 2017

Claim: Chicago Bulls Rajon Rondo and New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis were traded in a five player deal in January 2017.

FALSE

Origin:As the Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans struggled during the first half of the 2016-2017 NBA season, their players were the subject of numerous trade rumors. On 5 January 2017, the web site NBA Love It published a story about one of these rumors under a misleading headline that led many to believe that Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo had been traded for Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis as part of a five-team deal:

rondo

Although the article's headline stated that Davis and Rondo had been traded, the actual text of the article made no such claim. It did not list the five teams that would be involved in the trade, nor did it say that any trade deal had been finalized. In fact, the article ended with a question that made it clear the report was just speculative musing: "Will Anthony Davis joining Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade in the Chicago Bulls? Stay tuned for more NBA trade rumors and updates."

The NBA Love It  piece was largely based on a November 2016 article published by FadeAway World which speculated that Anthony Davis, who was born in Chicago, would be traded this season and that the Bulls were a good option for him. The article on that web site, however, was clearly titled in a way that let readers know that it essayed a rumor and not an actual trade report: "NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Best Destinations for Anthony Davis."

As of this writing, Rajon Rondo is still with the Chicago Bulls and Anthony Davis is still with the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Last updated: 12 January 2017

Originally published: 12 January 2017

Dan Evon

Dan Evon

Dan Evon is a Chicago-based writer and longtime truth enthusiast. His work has appeared somewhere, and he earned a degree at the University of His Choosing. His exploration of Internet truth has been supported by grants from the Facebook Drug Task Force.

News

Major Earthquake in Central Italy Kills Dozens, Devastates Towns

The 6.1 magnitude quake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.
Fact Check

TRUE: Devil's Swimming Pool

A deceptively dangerous-looking 'Devil's Swimming Pool' lies ...
Fact Check

Potty Time

Was 'Leave It to Beaver' the first U.S. network television ...
News

Summer Solstice Brings a Once-in-a-Generation 'Strawberry Moon'

For the first time since June 1967, two astronomical phenomena ...
Fact Check

FALSE: Here Is What Will Happen on January 1, 2016

A bevy of tax increases were not quietly imposed upon ...
Fact Check

Box of Luck

Warnings about scammers who sell boxes supposedly containing ...
Snopes