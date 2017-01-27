snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. Fact Check
  3. Fauxtography
  4. Did Rachel Maddow Tweet That Donald Trump Needs to be 'Taken Out?'

The Rachel Maddow No

An image purportedly showing a threatening tweet from MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow is fake.

Dan Evon
Updated: Jan 26, 2017

Claim: Rachel Maddow tweeted that Donald Trump needs to be "taken out" before he destroys Americ

FALSE

Origin:Shortly after Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January 2017, an image purportedly showing a tweet from Rachel Maddow in which the MSNBC commentator supposedly said that the Trump needs to be "taken out" before he ruins America was circulated on social media: 

rachel maddow

This image does not depict a real tweet issued by Maddow, however.

The message does not appear on Maddow's Twitter timeline, and we found no record of its having being retweeted or deleted, nor any source redirecting to the original tweet's URL.

Furthermore, the time stamp on the image does not match the format regularly employed by Twitter, which uses a dash instead of a comma and places the time before the date. Twitter's real time stamp can be seen on a genuine tweet from Rachel Maddow in which she denied sending out the above-displayed message:

maddow tweet

Last updated: 26 January 2017

Originally published: 26 January 2017

Dan Evon

Dan Evon

Dan Evon is a Chicago-based writer and longtime truth enthusiast. His work has appeared somewhere, and he earned a degree at the University of His Choosing. His exploration of Internet truth has been supported by grants from the Facebook Drug Task Force.

loading
Snopes